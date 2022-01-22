Navjot Sidhu's Aide's Purported 'Hate Speech' Video Gives Ammunition to Opposition Ahead of Punjab Polls

After ED raids on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s relative which reportedly unraveled unaccounted money, a purported video of former DGP and advisor to Congress’s state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu has yet put the grand old party in an embarrassing situation with less than a month left for the crucial assembly elections.

The purported video of Mohammad Mustafa is heard allegedly threatening Hindus with dire consequences if they organize events near his event during a public meeting on January 20 has gone viral. In the video, he can be purportedly heard threatening of creating a situation that cannot be controlled if a particular community was allowed to hold their events near his events. In the video, he is reportedly saying, “I am a soldier of the community and will continue to fight for the community."

Mohammad Mustafa even reportedly said that the state government and Opposition leaders should keep in mind that if he “loses his calm, no one will be able to control him".

The video of the alleged hate speech was first reportedly shared by Chiranshu Rattan, the spokesperson of the BJP Punjab youth wing. Reacting on the same, BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said, “Our team and Chiranshu got video and it was a speech given by Mustafa while campaigning during the election in Malerkotla, which is a Muslim-dominated area. This is a hate speech and he is trying to incite violence and disturb communal harmony by giving such provocative statements ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections."

Ilmi further said that Sidhu must answer this and clear his stand about this side of his advisor.

She went on to say that the Election Commission should take cognisance of this video and ensure that Razia Sultana, wife of Mustafa and MLA of Malerkota should not be allowed to contest from there. The BJP Yuva Morcha has filed a complaint with the EC and sought that an FIR be filed against Mustafa.

Senior AAP leader and Punjab affairs in charge Raghav Chadha also commented and said that it is clear that the Congress wants to disturb the peace and harmony in Punjab ahead of the elections. “A former DGP and advisor to the PPCC chief and close to the Channi government, it is clear that the party wants to disturb the peace and harmony. The party should make it clear whether they support these statements and whether they are spreading their own thoughts through their advisors," said Chaddha and urged the poll body to take stern action against Mustafa and Razia Sultana.

However, Mustafa has refuted all the allegations and said that there was “absolutely no Hindu-Muslin context to what happened in Malerkotla". He also shared a clip of the purported video.

@sambitswaraj, DON'T LOOK 4 YOUR STAPLE DIET "HINDU-MUSALMAN" INTO EVERYTHING. UNLESS YOUR EARDRUMS LIE DYSFUNCTIONAL, STRETCH YOUR EARS TO LISTEN "FITNON", NOT "HINDUON". "फितने और फ़ितनों " MEANING MISCHIEVOUS ELEMENTS, ARE THE MOST COMMONLY USED EXPRESSIONS IN MY SAMAJ. 1\N pic.twitter.com/uqu5mmCzmZ— MOHD MUSTAFA, FORMER IPS (@MohdMustafaips) January 22, 2022

In a series of tweets, he said, “Your intended branding will not work on Mustafa as my nationalistic credentials are far superior to yours with a history of life long fight against enemies of India and destroyers of communal harmony in the state."

