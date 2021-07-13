Navjot Singh Sidhu 'Cozying up' to AAP? Cong Leader's Tweets Sends Party Leadership in Tizzy

Even as the party high command was on the verge of announcing a truce formula for Punjab Congress, a series of tweets by former cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday left many in the party baffled with some them interpreting it as ‘cozying up’ to Aam Admi Party (AAP).

While reacting to a tweet by Punjab AAP and statement from its party Chief Bhagwant Mann, challenging Sidhu to tweet on issue of power companies funding Congress party, Sidhu responded. “Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present “Punjab Model” It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab,” tweeted Sidhu tagging an old news clip when he had resigned from the BJP and reports had indicated that he could join the AAP.

Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present “Punjab Model” It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab. https://t.co/6AmEYhSP67 pic.twitter.com/7udIIGkq1l— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 13, 2021

Within minutes of the tweet, the top brass of the Congress was left confused with some of them interpreting it as his subtle appreciation of the AAP.

“There are indications that giving him an important role in the party affairs was being resisted by the Chief minister, this tweet could be aimed at throwing some subtle hints to his detractors within the party,” a senior leader said.

And with speculations growing over the tweet, Sidhu shot off another tweet. “If the Opposition dares to question me, yet they can’t escape my Pro-People Agenda … This means they have resigned to their fate !!” the tweet read.

The Congress high command is reportedly ready with its peace formula for the state unit which includes accommodating Sidhu in some important role in the party. Sources say that his elevation as campaign committee chief or PCC president was being opposed by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here