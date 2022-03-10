Navjot Singh Sidhu Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu of INC in the 2022 Punjab Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Navjot Singh Sidhu has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

A cricketer-turned-politician, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is known for his sharp attacks on his opponents as well as his own party and government. While many term him a maverick, politically, Sidhu has done only what he thought was right. Prior to being nominated as the PPCC chief, he was the minister of tourism and cultural affairs in the state government. He has been a critic of Amarinder Singh and his constant attacks convinced the Congress high command to opt for a change.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Navjot Singh Sidhu is 57 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 44.7 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Navjot Singh Sidhu contesting on a INC ticket from Amritsar East constituency.

