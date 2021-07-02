Navjot Singh Sidhu Has Defaulted On Power Dues, Alleges Punjab Govt Owned PSPCL

Hours after former Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu took a subtle dig at Amarinder Singh government over Punjab power crisis, the government seems to have hit back as it revealed default on power dues by the cricketer-turned-politician.

Officials of the government-run Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) claimed that the former minister had an outstanding power bill of around 8.70 lakh for his house in Amritsar for the past several months.

“The pending amount is over the period of eight months. Sidhu owed PSPCL Rs 17,62,742. But after a recovery drive was initiated by us, he had paid an amount close to Rs 10 lakh in March. Later, he had raised objections over the surcharge amount and kept the remaining amount pending. His case is being reviewed," said an officer.

Sources said that Sidhu now owed PSPCL an amount of 8,68,499. Officials said that Sidhu had applied for one-time settlement of the bill after raising objections on the surcharge.

Earlier today, Sidhu in a series of tweets had taken a dig at the state government decision to curtail the office hours in view of the power crisis. He had suggested ways to ensure how the state can get out of a difficult power situation seeking a relook at the agreements with private thermal plants in the state.

Incidentally, when Sidhu was stripped of Local Bodies portfolio, Amarinder Singh has offered him the charge of power ministry, which the former had refused and quit the cabinet in 2019.

Despite repeated attempts, Sidhu could not be reached for his reaction.

