Navjot Singh Sidhu Hugging Pakistan Army Chief Gets Him a Sedition Case in Bihar
Lawyer and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party leader Sudhir Ojha filed a criminal case against Navjot Singh Sidhu under sedition and other charges for hugging Pakistan's Army chief.
File photo: Navjot Singh Sindhu meeting and greeting Pak Army chief at Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony. (ANI Image)
Patna: A complaint was filed in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Monday against Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking registration of a case against him under sedition and other charges for hugging Pakistan's Army chief during the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan in Pakistan.
Lawyer and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) leader Sudhir Ojha filed a criminal case under IPC 124 A (Sedition), 153 B (assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 504 A (Intentional act to breach peace) in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Hari Prasad.
The provisions of above sections could attract a minimum of two to three years of imprisonment with fine or both if the person is held guilty by the court.
The court accepted his plea for hearing which can invite trouble for Navjot Sidhu, a minister in Captain Amarinder Singh government in Punjab.
Ojha is known for filing cases against celebrities and political leaders but the court seldom accepted his pleas. However, the CJM accepted the case against Sidhu.
Talking to News18, Ojha said he has demanded immediate arrest of Sidhu accusing him of insulting the Army and letting down the nation when the country was mourning demise of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
"Our army men and innocent civilians are being killed in cross border firing. How can Sidhu even think of hugging enemy's army chief in Pakistan. He has insulted those who lost their lives fighting for this country. I got the news from media and decided to sue him," he said.
Sidhu's actions amounts to sedition besides creating hatred among people, the advocate said.
"I pray to the court to take cognisance of the matter which is a serious one and direct authorities concerned for his (Sidhu's) arrest," Ojha said in his complaint.
The Shiv Sena too took a dog at the BJP saying Sidhu was not labelled a traitor, even though people were termed "anti-national" for opposing demonetisation and criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Shiv Sena claimed Sidhu's act was a "height of shamelessness" as he hugged the Pakistan Army chief who was supporting insurgency in Kashmir.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
