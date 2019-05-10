English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Navjot Singh Sidhu Issued Another Notice by EC Over Remarks Against Narendra Modi
The poll panel had received a complaint from the BJP that Sidhu, during a rally in Madhya Pradesh on April 29, had made disparaging comments about PM Modi.
File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday issued a fresh show cause notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for prima facie violating the model code of conduct by making alleged disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He has been given a day to reply to the notice.
He had reportedly accused the prime minister of "making money in the Rafale jet deal" as also "allowing" the rich to escape the country after "robbing" nationalised banks.
The poll panel had in April censured Sidhu for allegedly warning the Muslim community that efforts were on to divide their votes in Bihar, and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours.
The poll panel had in April censured Sidhu for allegedly warning the Muslim community that efforts were on to divide their votes in Bihar, and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours.
