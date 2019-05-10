Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Navjot Singh Sidhu Issued Another Notice by EC Over Remarks Against Narendra Modi

The poll panel had received a complaint from the BJP that Sidhu, during a rally in Madhya Pradesh on April 29, had made disparaging comments about PM Modi.

PTI

Updated:May 10, 2019, 10:32 PM IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu Issued Another Notice by EC Over Remarks Against Narendra Modi
File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday issued a fresh show cause notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for prima facie violating the model code of conduct by making alleged disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He has been given a day to reply to the notice.

The poll panel had received a complaint from the BJP that Sidhu, during a rally in Madhya Pradesh on April 29, had made disparaging comments about PM Modi.

He had reportedly accused the prime minister of "making money in the Rafale jet deal" as also "allowing" the rich to escape the country after "robbing" nationalised banks.

The poll panel had in April censured Sidhu for allegedly warning the Muslim community that efforts were on to divide their votes in Bihar, and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours.
Read full article
