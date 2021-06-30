Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets Rahul Gandhi Day After His ‘Snub’ Amid Punjab Congress Crisis

Punjab Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday reached party leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi hours after meeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

This comes amid reports of infighting in the Punjab Congress with Sidhu locking horns with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in the past few weeks. He has attacked the chief minister over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing.

Sidhu was scheduled to meet both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi had, however, said there was no meeting between him and the Punjab MLA. “There is no meeting. I don’t know what fuss you are making…,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters while leaving his Tughlaq Lane residence on Tuesday.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are trying to bring all Congress leaders, including Sidhu, on a common platform and present a united Congress ahead of elections.

Rahul Gandhi has been meeting leaders from Punjab over the past few days amid the ongoing infighting in Punjab Congress and ahead of an impending revamp of the party and the state cabinet. The Congress leadership is all set for a revamp of the state unit in Punjab ahead of next year’s assembly elections.

