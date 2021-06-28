Navjot Singh Sidhu to Meet Rahul, Priyanka in New Delhi on Tuesday Amid Punjab Congress Crisis

Senior Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is scheduled to meet Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi on Tuesday at a time when the party high command was trying to resolve the infighting in the Punjab unit ahead of the state assembly polls.

This also comes after meetings between Rahul Gandhi and several ministers and senior leaders of the Punjab Congress. Sidhu, a former cricketer-turned-politician, has had a long political rivalry with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Sources said after deliberation with state party leaders, Rahul Gandhi is expected to discuss with Sidhu the likely role he will play in the Punjab Congress unit.

Party sources further said that all important meetings with Sidhu have been slotted after listening to varied sections of the state Congress and also CM Amarinder.

Sources said that during recent meetings, the Kharge-led panel, constituted to resolve the infighting in Punjab Congress, had discussed various options with the chief minister vis-à-vis Sidhu.

Sources did not rule out another round of meeting between the panel and Amarinder once the Gandhis meet Sidhu.

The Congress set up the three-member committee led by senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to provide a report on the crisis.

At this juncture, infighting will be the last thing the high command wants but here, commentators point out, it may be Sidhu’s perceived proximity to Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi that may have added another layer to the crisis.

Among the solutions speculated upon in the media is for a Cabinet reshuffle to bring Sidhu back in the government as a deputy CM. There is also talk of a change in the post of the Punjab Congress president by shuffling out Sunil Jakhar.

