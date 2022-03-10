Nawabganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Nawabganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Bhagwat Saran Gangwar (SP), Dr. M. P. Arya (BJP), Lekhraj Gangwar (IND), Sunita Gangwar (AAP), Meenakshi Gangwar (IND), Usha Devi Gangwar (INC), Yusuf Khan (BSP), Umesh Kumar (IND), Mohd. Saleem (BJMP), Ratan Lal (BSS), Rashid Ali (ASPKR), Komil Parshad (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.7%, which is -1.9% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kesar Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nawabganj results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.121 Nawabganj (नवाबगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. Nawabganj is part of Bareilly Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.86% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.49%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 329527 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,78,727 were male and 1,50,789 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nawabganj in 2019 was: 844 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,77,556 eligible electors, of which 1,70,854 were male,1,44,192 female and 14 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,57,842 eligible electors, of which 1,41,820 were male, 1,16,016 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nawabganj in 2017 was 170. In 2012, there were 145 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Kesar Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of SP by a margin of 39,142 which was 18.18% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.52% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Usha Gangwar of BSP by a margin of 17,719 votes which was 9.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 35.58% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 121 Nawabganj Assembly segment of the 25. Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency. Santosh Kumar Gangwar of BJP won the Bareilly Parliament seat defeating Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of SP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bareilly Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Nawabganj are: Bhagwat Saran Gangwar (SP), Dr. M. P. Arya (BJP), Lekhraj Gangwar (IND), Sunita Gangwar (AAP), Meenakshi Gangwar (IND), Usha Devi Gangwar (INC), Yusuf Khan (BSP), Umesh Kumar (IND), Mohd. Saleem (BJMP), Ratan Lal (BSS), Rashid Ali (ASPKR), Komil Parshad (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.7%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.6%, while it was 73.07% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Nawabganj went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.121 Nawabganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 353. In 2012, there were 305 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.121 Nawabganj comprises of the following areas of Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh: 5 Nawabganj Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Nawabganj constituency, which are: Bhojipura, Baheri, Pilibhit, Barkhera, Bisalpur, Faridpur, Bithari Chainpur, Bareilly. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Nawabganj is approximately 600 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nawabganj is: 28°29’49.6"N 79°36’59.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nawabganj results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.