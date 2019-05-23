English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nawada Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nawada (नवादा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
39. Nawada is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.08% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.09%. The estimated literacy level of Nawada is 60.59%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Giriraj Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,40,157 votes which was 15.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.12% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Bhola Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the LJP candidate by a margin of 34,917 votes which was 6.00% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 22.46% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.18% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.62% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nawada was: Giriraj Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,97,821 men, 7,97,019 women and 55 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nawada Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Nawada is: 24.75 85.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नवादा, बिहार (Hindi); নওয়াদা, বিহার (Bengali); नवादा, बिहार (Marathi); નવાડા, બિહાર (Gujarati); நவாதா, பீகார் (Tamil); నవాదా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ವಾವಾಡ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); നവാഡ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
LJP
Chandan Singh
LJP
Chandan Singh
LEADING
Nawada Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RUC
--
--
Mokim Uddin
PPI(D)
--
--
Aditya Pradhan
SHS
--
--
Ranganatha Chary
MSP
--
--
Vijay Ram
IND
--
--
Naresh Prasad
IND
--
--
Tulsi Dayal
BSP
--
--
Vishnu Dev Yadav
RJD
--
--
Vibha Devi
IND
--
--
Prof. K.B. Prasad
IND
--
--
Nivedita Singh
IND
--
--
Rakesh Raushan
IND
--
--
Rajesh Kumar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
LJP
--
--
Chandan Singh
