Nawapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नवापूर, Navapur): Naik Shirishkumar Surupsing Of Congress Leads

Nawapur ( ( Navapur) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nandurabar district of Maharashtra and is part of Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency.

Nawapur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC -- -- Naik Shirishkumar Surupsing LEADING PPI(D) -- -- Ramu Maharya Valvi IND -- -- Sharad Krushnarao Gavit NOTA -- -- Nota VBA -- -- Jagan Hurji Gavit BJP -- -- Gavit Bharat Manikrao IND -- -- Arjunsing Diwansing Vasave IND -- -- Dr. Rakesh Rajya Gavit AAP -- -- Dr. Sunil Kuthya Gavit BTP -- -- Dr. Ulhas Jayant Vasave IND -- -- Adv. Prakash Mohan Gangurde

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.15% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 85.02%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.38%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,87,668 eligible electors, of which 1,40,474 were male, 1,47,193 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 54 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,66,023 eligible electors, of which 1,31,959 were male, 1,34,062 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 54 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,31,811.

Nawapur has an elector sex ratio of 1047.83.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Naik Surupsing Hirya of INC won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 21817 votes which was 11.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.4% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gavit Sharad Krushnarao of SP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1695 votes which was 0.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 42.94% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 4. Nawapur Assembly segment of Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency. Nandurbar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 73.65%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 74.39%, while it was 76.06 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.74%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 336 polling stations in 4. Nawapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 324.

Extent: 4. Nawapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Nandurabar district of Maharashtra: Nawapur Tehsil and Nandurbar Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle- Dhanora and Ashte.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nawapur is: 21.237 73.9887.

