Nawaz Sharif Jailed for Panama Papers Scandal, BJP Ignored Raman Singh’s Son’s Role: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted Chattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh over the alleged involvement of his son and BJP MP Abhishek in Panama gate.Gandhi said the CM’s son looted the money of poor and stashed it abroad, but the Narendra Modi government that claims to have a zero-tolerance approach has not taken any action.“While Pakistan ex-PM Nawaz Sharif was jailed after his name featured in Panama Papers, the Bharatiya Janata Party has turned a blind eye towards Raman Singh’s son’s involvement in the same scam,” he said while addressing party workers in Raipur.The Congress has previously alleged that Abhishek was a shareholder of Quest Heights Limited, as exposed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), and demanded a judicial probe into it. Both Raman Singh and his son have denied the charges and termed it baseless.He also assured the Congress workers that candidates for the upcoming elections in the state would be picked from ground level workers and there would be no “parachute” candidates.“Those who would fight for the farmers, tribals and small traders would be handpicked and be given a ticket,” he said.In an attempt to allay fears of tribals losing their land, Gandhi alleged that the Modi government had altered land acquisition norms introduced by the UPA that offered four times more compensation to them. He promised that Congress after coming to power would bring the legislations.Accusing the BJP of being an RSS remote-controlled body, Gandhi said the Congress state unit was an organization of the public. He also assured greater say to party workers in the functioning of the government once the party comes to power.Attacking PM Narendra Modi, the Congress chief told party workers to tell public of Chhattisgarh about Rafale scam, which according to him was the ‘biggest defence scam of this country.’He also accused the PM of unilaterally surging prices of Rafael aircrafts and handing the deal for manufacturing aircrafts to Anil Ambani, instead of HAL at Bangalore which could have generated thousands of jobs.Gandhi also accused the BJP of betraying the public on the promises of achche din, ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ (GST), demonetization and ‘hollow promises’ on two crore promised jobs per year.The small traders, Gandhi alleged, were devastated first by notebandi and then GST while farmers were duped on the pretext of crop insurance, benefit of which eventually went to chosen corporates.“Achche din only came for 10-15 corporates and for no one else.”He urged his party workers to dedicate themselves for winning assembly polls assuring them that those who would help party win at booth level would be given preference in the government irrespective of their political stature.