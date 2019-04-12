SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Naxal Attack Political Conspiracy', Amit Shah Seeks CBI Probe

Addressing a poll rally in Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said the Naxal attack was not a normal incident and 'it seems that it was a political conspiracy'.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Naxal Attack Political Conspiracy', Amit Shah Seeks CBI Probe
Amit Shah on Friday described the Naxal attack as part of political conspiracy.
Loading...
Rajnandgaon: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday described the Naxal attack in which a Chhattisgarh BJP MLA was killed as a political conspiracy and sought a CBI probe into it.

BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi and four police personnel were killed in the Naxal attack on Tuesday, two days before polling in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing a poll rally in Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said the Naxal attack was not a normal incident and "it seems that it was a political conspiracy".

"The attack should be probed by the CBI," Shah said. On demand for having a separate Prime Minister for Kashmir, the BJP chief said, "Kashmir cannot be separated from India till the last BJP worker is alive".

When the Balakot air strike was conducted, Indians were happy but there was grief in Pakistan and the Congress office, Shah said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram