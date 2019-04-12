English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Naxal Attack Political Conspiracy', Amit Shah Seeks CBI Probe
Addressing a poll rally in Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said the Naxal attack was not a normal incident and 'it seems that it was a political conspiracy'.
Amit Shah on Friday described the Naxal attack as part of political conspiracy.
Rajnandgaon: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday described the Naxal attack in which a Chhattisgarh BJP MLA was killed as a political conspiracy and sought a CBI probe into it.
BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi and four police personnel were killed in the Naxal attack on Tuesday, two days before polling in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency.
"The attack should be probed by the CBI," Shah said. On demand for having a separate Prime Minister for Kashmir, the BJP chief said, "Kashmir cannot be separated from India till the last BJP worker is alive".
When the Balakot air strike was conducted, Indians were happy but there was grief in Pakistan and the Congress office, Shah said.
