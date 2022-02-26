Naya Kashmir Narrative a Bunch of Lies, Says Gupkar Alliance, Challenges BJP Govt on Jobs, Investment Numbers

The Gupkar Alliance, a five party grouping in Kashmir, on Saturday sought to counter the BJP on its claim that after the repeal of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has seen development, peace, jobs and investments.

Stating this was nothing but a “bunch of lies”, the alliance said it will challenge the BJP point by point to “disprove their development story”. The grouping released a white paper at the end of the meeting, which was led by its president Farooq Abdullah. Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders also participated.

In the white paper that was rolled out, the alliance rejected the claims of ‘Naya Kashmir’ made by government, saying it is based on falsehood and deceit.

Alliance spokesperson MY Tarigami said that under the BJP’s new Kashmir narrative, UAPA, PSA and arrests are a rule rather than an exception. “Whatever happened on August 5, 2019 was a forced decision. It took place in massive security clampdown and phone networks and internet services being jammed. People’s consent was not taken," he said.

“Don’t misconstrue silence of Kashmiris, Jammuites and Ladakhis as acceptance of August 5, 2019 decisions,” he added.

“Article 370 was a bridge between India and people of J&K under the Constitution of India. Rolling back special status also hit the relation made at the point when J&K people acceded with India. Revocation of Article 370 was an assault on the constitution of India and J&K’s identity. Tomorrow, Bengal and Tamil Nadu will become another Kashmir," he further said.

Tarigami said the alliance challenges the J&K administration and the BJP government to counter “our white paper with its own white paper. We challenge the BJP government on providing jobs, investment and development”.

“This assault has become a poison which can reach Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and other states. We appeal to Indian intelligentsia, civil society, press and all to understand the pain of Kashmiris."

The Communist leader also hit out at government claims that investors were lining up to bolster infrastructure in J&K. “What real estate are you talking? Tell us how many youth from Jammu have got jobs post Article 370 revocation, let alone Kashmir,” he said.

The alliance also said that the Delimitation Commission’s proposals were illegal and unconstitutional with Reorganisation Act, 2019 being under legal scrutiny. Tarigami said J&K was singled out despite the Supreme Court guidelines of carrying out the delimitation exercise across the country in 2026.

“But this all is being done under Re-organisation Act, which itself is unconstitutional. Delimitation is being done without Ladakh and seven seats are being increased in J&K— one in Kashmir and six in Jammu,” he said, adding that “even basic parameters for delimitation like population-based census, topography and accessibility” were being flouted.

Farooq Abdullah, too, accused the delimitation panel of bias and said its suggestions have increased alienation in J&K as it has worked in favour of the BJP under a “planned strategy”.

“The commission has worked in favour of the BJP which is seeking to pass a resolution in favour of Article 370 in the J&K Assembly. The BJP will then itself take the case to the court and claim victory,” Abdullah said, adding that the seats have been increased to help the BJP gain power.

“As far as NC is concerned, we will fight elections in any case,” he said.

To a question on whether PAGD would fight polls jointly, he said: “It is too premature to comment. Let the elections come, many people will join us to fight polls.”

Asked about the war in Ukraine following Russian invasion, Abdullah said he hoped the situation doesn’t flare up. He ducked a question on India abstaining from voting in the UN Security Council on the issue, saying the Indian representative at the UNSC would be the best person to answer.

