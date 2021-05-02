Nayagram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bakul Murmu of BJP Leading

220. Nayagram (नयाग्राम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Jhargram district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Odisha (Mayurbhunj, Baleshwar Districts). Nayagram is part of 33. Jhargram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.87%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,26,606 eligible electors, of which 1,15,136 were male, 1,11,470 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nayagram in 2021 is 968.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,05,946 eligible electors, of which 1,05,152 were male, 1,00,794 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,005 eligible electors, of which 90,294 were male, 84,711 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nayagram in 2016 was 224. In 2011, there were 174.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Dulal Murmu of TMC won in this seat by defeating Bakul Murmu of BJP by a margin of 43,255 votes which was 24.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 56.22% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dulal Murmu of TMC won in this seat defeating Bhutnath Saren of CPIM by a margin of 16,274 votes which was 10.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.34% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 220. Nayagram Assembly segment of Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jhargram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhargram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Nayagram are: Dulal Murmu (TMC), Bakul Murmu (BJP), Shyam Mandi (BSP), Haripada Saren (CPIM), Kalicharan Beshra (SUCOIC), Bidhan Chandra Sing (IND), Shyamlal Hansda (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.88%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.03%, while it was 85.88% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 330 polling stations in 220. Nayagram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 262. In 2011 there were 240 polling stations.

EXTENT:

220. Nayagram constituency comprises of the following areas of Jhargram district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Nayagram, 2. CDB Gopiballavpur-I and 3 Chorchita, Kuliana and Nota GPs of CDB Gopiballavpur-II. It shares an inter-state border with Jhargram.

The total area covered by Nayagram is 815 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nayagram is: 22°05’10.7"N 86°59’25.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Nayagram results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam