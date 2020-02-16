Take the pledge to vote

Nayak 2 is Back Again: Blockbuster Poster at Arvind Kejirwal's Swearing-in Ceremony

Nayak is a famous Bollywood movie starring Anil Kapoor. The character of Anil Kapoor in the movie is a journalist who gets to be the Chief Minister of his state for a day, but his work in that one-day makes him favourite among the public.

The AAP poster that says 'Nayak 2 is back'.

New Delhi: At the swearing-in of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday, supporters used various ways to express their love and affection for the leader, however, one poster that has attracted much attention says "Nayak 2 is back".

The poster has a picture of actor Anil Kapoor on the right-hand side, and a picture of Arvind Kejriwal wearing the famous "Anna cap" with Aam Aadmi written in Hindi over it on the left side.

The poster says: "Nayak 2 is Back again".

The AAP supporters with the poster said: "The party is here to change the way politics is done in India, we don't speak about religion, rather we speak and work for education, health and development."

"Kejriwal is our Nayak, he is our hero," Jagendra from Bawana said as he held tight on poster to pose for the cameras.

The story then shows how the protagonist goes ahead to positively change the political discourse of the state.

Kejriwal also has been pressing on his "Aam Aadmi" image and has been speaking about development, education and health during his entire political campaign.

Another poster says: "Delhi Ke CM Arvind Kejriwal — Singham returns 3". The poster shows Kejriwal holding the broom (party symbol) in his hand, which says "Now no Hindu-Muslim issue, only work will drive the country." The poster is based on the popular Bollywood film "Singham" series and has actor Ajay Devghan in the lead role.

Meanwhile, the people in the historic Ramlila Maidan were seen singing to the tunes of patriotism as they waited for their leader to reach the stage and take oath as Chief Minister of Delhi for the third consecutive time.

