Nazira Candidate List: Key Contests in Nazira Assembly Constituency of Assam
1-MIN READ

Nazira Candidate List: Key Contests in Nazira Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Nazira constituency are: Mayur Buragohain of BJP, Debabrata Saikia of CONG, Ribuliya Gogoi of AJP

Nazira Assembly constituency in Nazira district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Nazira seat is part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Debabrata Saikia of INC won from this seat beating Prohlad Gowala of BJP by a margin of 14,855 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Debabrata Saikia of INC won from this this constituency defeating Drupad Borgohain of CPI by a margin of 33,810 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Jorhat Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Nazira Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 26, 2021, 15:28 IST