Nazira Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

104. Nazira (नाज़िरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Sivasagar district of Assam. It shares a border with Nagaland (Longleng District). Nazira is part of 12. Jorhat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,33,668 eligible electors, of which 66,978 were male, 66,690 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nazira in 2021 is 996.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,19,255 eligible electors, of which 61,933 were male, 57,322 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,12,810 eligible electors, of which 58,698 were male, 54,112 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nazira in 2016 was 461. In 2011, there were 408.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Debabrata Saikia of INC won in this seat by defeating Prohlad Gowala of BJP by a margin of 14,855 votes which was 15.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.77% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Debabrata Saikia of INC won in this seat defeating Drupad Borgohain of CPI by a margin of 33,810 votes which was 40.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 63.4% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 104. Nazira Assembly segment of Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Nazira are: Debabrata Saikia (INC), Mayur Borgohain (BJP), Ribulaya Gogoi (AJP), Horen Borgohain (AIFB), Mintu Boruah (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.73%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.46%, while it was 73.43% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 104. Nazira constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 159. In 2011 there were 155 polling stations.

EXTENT:

104. Nazira constituency comprises of the following areas of Sivasagar district of Assam: Nazira thana [excluding Dopdar (part) and Silakuti mouzas] in Sibsagar sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Sivasagar.

The total area covered by Nazira is 303 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nazira is: 26°51’51.1"N 94°45’26.6"E.

