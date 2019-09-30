Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

NC, PDP Never Wanted Panchayat and BDC Polls in J&K, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh alleged Kashmir-centric political parties had always put a stumbling block against genuine grassroot democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 11:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NC, PDP Never Wanted Panchayat and BDC Polls in J&K, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh
File photo of Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (PTI)

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday claimed the Congress, National Conference (NC) and PDP have never wanted to hold Panchayat and Block Development Council (BDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir even though they always "hoodwinked" the people in the name of fanciful slogans like "autonomy" and "self-rule".

Addressing a rally here, Singh lauded the announcement for conducting BDC elections next month that will give an opportunity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to express their democratic aspirations, in much the same manner as in the rest of the country.

The minister alleged Kashmir-centric political parties had always put a stumbling block against genuine grassroot democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The hollow claims of autonomy made by the National Conference stood exposed on the day it decided to boycott the Panchayat elections and also tried to dissuade people from participating in it," he said.

Similarly, Singh said, the self-righteous agenda of "self-rule" put across by the PDP also stood exposed, when it boycotted the Panchayat elections.

He said 40,000 sarpanchs and panchs were elected when Panchayat polls were held last year.

It is the right time for the people to ask whether it is "autonomy for the self" or "rule by the self" that these political parties have been promoting in order to continue their dynastic rule, he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to strengthen grassroot democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and it was during the Governor's rule that the Panchayat election was held and not a single incident of violence took place.

Now, close on the heels, the BDC elections are going to be held, as a follow, he said.

Referring to the first 100 days of the Modi government in its second term, Singh said the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been the biggest achievement.

The Jammu and Kashmir Election Authority on Sunday announced the poll schedule for the election of chairpersons of Block Development Councils (BDC) in the 310 blocks of Jammu and Kashmir.

The polling will be held on October 24.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram