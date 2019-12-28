Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
2-min read

NC Upset over Deletion of Sheikh Abdullah's Birth Anniversary from JK Calendar 2020, Seeks Review

The party also called for re-launching genuine political activity in the Union territory and release of all mainstream leaders, including the three former chief ministers NC president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2019, 9:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NC Upset over Deletion of Sheikh Abdullah's Birth Anniversary from JK Calendar 2020, Seeks Review
File photo of National Conference founder Sheikh Abdullah.

Jammu: Expressing anguish over deletion of National Conference founder Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary from Jammu and Kashmir's official holiday calendar, the party on Saturday sought a review of the decision and said his contribution in the democratic awakening of his people cannot be undermined.

It also called for re-launching genuine political activity in the Union territory and release of all mainstream leaders, including the three former chief ministers NC president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

NC provincial president Devender Singh Rana said Sheikh Abdullah was a visionary leader and statesman who rejected the two-nation theory of Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

"The holiday or not a holiday will not change his towering stature. Abortive attempts have been made many times to denigrate him but the history will speak for him," Rana told reporters. He said the personality of the "Sher-e-Kashmir" cannot be confined in the "myopic prism" of regional politics, as he fought for democracy when the entire nation was struggling to break the shackles of the British Raj under Mahatma Gandhi.

"...Abdullah fought for the marginalized people of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of region, religion, caste or creed," he said.

He quoted former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru saying, Sheikh Abdullah is Jammu and Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir is Sheikh Abdullah. He also referred to his pioneering role in introducing Land Reforms Act, one of the most progressive legislations of independent India, devolution of power under Single Line Administration and empowerment of the Panchayati Raj System.

"Secularism was not just a concept but a way of life and political philosophy for him, which he lived in 1947 by protecting the people of his land and thereafter till his death," Rana added.

"Abdullah was a mass leader and his contribution will continue to inspire generations," he said.

The NC leader said "inept decision" of the government will not demoralise the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "His cherished message of peace, harmony, and inclusiveness will continue to guide the generations to work towards making Jammu and Kashmir a better place to live in."

In response to a question about continued detention of mainstream leaders, he said the Centre should reach out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in a big way, keeping in view the enormity of alienation.

In Srinagar, the party's provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar condemned the administration's decision, saying the role of martyrs and Abdullah's contribution can never be forgotten.

"This measure is part of a design to annihilate socio-political and cultural individuality of Jammu and Kashmir. We are not surprised to see the administration stoop to this level of vengeance and debartury. We condemn the move in unequivocal terms," he said in a statement.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has dropped ex-chief minister Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary and Martyrs' Day from its list of public holidays for 2020, but October 26 which is observed as 'Accession Day' figures in it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram