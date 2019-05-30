English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Calls on Rahul Gandhi at His House in Delhi
Gandhi, who has been insisting on resigning as Congress chief after the Lok Sabha polls debacle, drove to Pawar's residence and spent nearly an hour with him where it is learnt that the NCP chief also told him to continue as party chief.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with NCP President Sharad Pawar at his residence in Delhi on Thursday. (Twitter)
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence and is learnt to have discussed the current political situation with him.
Gandhi, who has been insisting on resigning as Congress chief after the Lok Sabha polls debacle, drove to Pawar's residence and spent nearly an hour with him where it is learnt that the NCP chief also told him to continue as party chief.
Details of the meeting were not immediately available.
Pawar was in the Congress before he floated the NCP in 1999. The outfit is part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).
Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Gandhi at his residence, where Sonia Gandhi was also present. Kumaraswamy urged him not to quit as party chief.
Meanwhile, party senior leader Ahmed Patel met Mallikarjun Kharge at the AICC headquarters and later met former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh.
The meetings come ahead of Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on June 1, where the newly-elected Congress MPs will elect their new leader.
