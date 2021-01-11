NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets Left Leaders to Discuss Ongoing Farmers' Protests

NCP president Sharad Pawar met Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja here on Monday and discussed the ongoing farmers' agitation. "We did discuss the Supreme Court order, informally. But the decision on what has to be done has to be taken by the farmers. They have to react to it. We stand by their demand for the repeal of the laws," CPI general secretary D Raja said.

The meeting at Pawar's residence came on a day the Supreme Court indicated that it may stay the implementation of the contentious farm laws and refused to grant more time to the Centre to explore the possibility of an amicable solution, saying it has already granted the government a long rope. The apex court also said it will constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse.

Farmer leaders, however, insisted that they will continue their agitation till the laws are repealed. "We know that they have issued a statement. We will wait for their comprehensive reaction before making a comment," Raja said.