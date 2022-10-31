NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's Health Deteriorates, Hospitalised in Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday as his health deteriorated and will likely be released on Wednesday, the party said.

“After that (being discharged), he will participate in party camps that will be held in Shirdi on November 4-5,” the NCP said, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Pawar had previously been hospitalised on April 11, 2021 when he was scheduled to undergo gallbladder surgery the next day. Before that, on March 30, 2021, Pawar had undergone an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedure to remove one of the gallstones that slipped into his bile duct, the report said.

The veteran leader is also slated to join Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra a day after it enters Maharashtra in Nanded on November 8, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier, Pawar said that Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat met and extended to him the invitation to be part of the yatra undertaken by Rahul Gandhi. Confirming the development, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said on Sunday that Pawar had accepted the invite to be part of the nationwide march, as per PTI.

