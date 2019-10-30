NCP, Congress Will Sit in Opposition in Maharashtra as Mandated by People: Jayant Patil
Patil's comments came amid talks of possibility of the NCP backing the Shiv Sena in government formation, as Sena's relationship with ally BJP seems to have strained over the issue of power sharing.
File photo of NCP chief Jayant Patil
Mumbai: Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil on Wednesday said his party and its ally Congress will sit in the opposition in Maharashtra, as mandated by people.
Patil's comments came amid talks of possibility of the NCP backing the Shiv Sena in government formation, as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's relationship with ally BJP seems to have strained over the issue of power sharing in the next state government.
"We have been asked to sit in the opposition by the people and we will discharge that duty," Patil said here. Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said his party will highlight mistakes committed by the government.
"We will keep a tab if the government is working in the right direction. We will ensure there is no injustice meted to any section of the society on the government's watch," Pawar said, implying it will sit in the opposition.
On Tuesday, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said the formation of an alternative government can be given a thought in case the BJP fails to prove its numbers on the floor of the state Assembly.
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday cancelled its meeting with the BJP on government formation, hours after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied that Thackeray's party was assured the CM's post for two-and-a-half years as part of a power sharing formula.
The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the recently-concluded Maharashtra Assembly polls, winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress won 56, 54 and 44 seats, respectively.
Any party or alliance that seeks to form government in Maharashtra has to prove the backing of at least 145 legislators in the 288-member state Assembly.
Meanwhile, the newly-elected NCP legislators will meet on Wednesday evening to elect their legislature party leader and group leaders in both the state Assembly and Council.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Season 10 Royale Pass Rewards, Costumes, Skins, and More
- Apple TV Now Available on Select Sony Smart TV Models
- Gareth Bale Has No Idea Who is UK’s Prime Minister, Thought Boris Johnson Was London Mayor
- Travel Writer Caught Faking Baby Bump to Avoid Fee for Extra Luggage at Airport
- Apple AirPods Pro With Noise Cancellation Are Probably What You Were Waiting For