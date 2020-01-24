Take the pledge to vote

NCP Cries Foul Over 'Tapping' of Sharad Pawar's Phone, Withdrawal of Security at Delhi Residence

The phone tapping reportedly continued even after the elections were over and when hectic parleys were on between the parties for months before NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress decided to join hands.

News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2020, 1:09 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

The Maharashtra government will enquire into allegations that the BJP played a role in tapping the phones of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, present CM Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut among other senior leaders.

The development comes a day after state home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said the erstwhile BJP government under Devendra Fadnavis had ordered tapping of many phone lines and they had received complaints of snooping.

The allegations were further fuelled when Raut, on Twitter, said a senior BJP leader himself told him that his phone was being tapped. “I told him whoever wishes to listen to my conversations is free to do so. I am a disciple of Balasaheb Thackeray, I don't do anything secretly,” Raut said.

The phone tapping reportedly continued even after the elections were over and when hectic parleys were on between the parties for months before NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress decided to join hands.

The NCP also alleged that the Centre had removed security from Pawar’s Delhi residence, saying the decision was taken without prior notice. Speaking to News18, NCP’s Nawab Malik said: “Pawar’s residence in Delhi has Y-category protection, which includes one constable and 3 PSOs. However, for the past few days, they are nowhere to be seen. We have not got any notice from the Centre for this. Clearly, the PM [Narendra Modi] and HM [Amit Shah] are taking out their anger on pawar.”

The BJP and Shiv Sena went through a bitter divorce after failing to reach a consensus on the issue of the chief minister’s post after the elections. The Sena then joined hands with the NCP and Congress to come to power in Maharashtra.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
