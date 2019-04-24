English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NCP Dubs PM Modi's Post Voting 'Road Show' as 'Farewell Procession'
The opposition parties, particularly the Congress, raised the issue, alleging it was a violation of the model code of conduct.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters after casting his vote in Ahmedabad. (Twitter/BJP)
Mumbai: The NCP on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his alleged road show after casting his vote in Gujarat, terming it as his "farewell procession" on completion of "unsuccessful" five years of his term.
NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik also shared a photograph of Modi waving at the crowd, apparently after casting his vote in Gujarat on Tuesday.
The opposition parties, particularly the Congress, raised the issue, alleging it was a violation of the model code of conduct.
"Farewell procession of Mr Modi. People bidding farewell to Modi ji after his completion of an unsuccessful 5-year term where he failed to deliver as #PM. #ByeByeModi," Malik said in a sarcastic tweet.
The Congress on Tuesday moved the Election Commission, alleging Modi took out a "road show" after casting his vote and made political remarks, violating the model code of conduct.
It also called for imposing a campaign ban for two to three days on him for being an "uncaring offender".
