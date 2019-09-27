Take the pledge to vote

NCP Leader Ajit Pawar, Embroiled in MSCB Scam, Resigns as MLA ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade said Pawar did not disclose any reason while tendering his resignation.

PTI

September 27, 2019
NCP Leader Ajit Pawar, Embroiled in MSCB Scam, Resigns as MLA ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls
File photo of NCP leader Ajit Pawar (Image : PTI)
Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar resigned from the post of legislator and the same has been accepted, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade said on Friday.

Bagade said he received the resignation of Pawar, former deputy chief minister and nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, on Friday evening.

The Speaker said Ajit Pawar did not disclose the reason while tendering the resignation.

"He gave his hand written resignation letter to my personal secretary. He called me up from there. I was surprised. I asked dada (Ajit Pawar) why he was doing so. Dada told me he would tell me later. He insisted that I accept the resignation letter," Bagade told a news channel.

Ajit Pawar, who represented the Baramati segment, remained incommunicado. Other NCP leaders too said they were clueless about their leader's move.

"He is unreachable. We are clueless about this (resignation) and the reasons," a senior leader said.

Earlier in the day, key NCP leaders and scores of party workers thronged the city in support of party chief Sharad Pawar, who had planned to visit the Enforcement Directorate office here after the agency registered a money- laundering case against him.

Ajit Pawar, however, could not be seen. NCP leaders who were alongside Sharad Pawar, however, maintained the nephew was in his rain-battered Pune district.

