NCP State Vice President, Several Others Join BJP in Jammu
Others who joined the saffron party included president ex-servicemen Tilak Raj, PDP leader Surinder Khajuria and leaders of Valmiki Samaj led by Asif Gill besides a number of political and social activists,
Representative Image.
Jammu: Dozens of political and social activists including a senior leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday joined the BJP here, a party official said.
NCP state vice president Krishan Kumar Dingra along with chairman of Scheduled Caste and Backward Class cell Rattan Chand, state cashier Dewan Chand and joint state secretary Ved Raj Bharti joined the BJP in presence of senior leaders including state general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul at party headquarters, the spokesman said.
Others who joined the saffron party included president ex-servicemen Tilak Raj, PDP leader Surinder Khajuria and leaders of Valmiki Samaj led by Asif Gill besides a number of political and social activists, the spokesman said.
"The abrogation of Article 370 has strengthened people's faith in BJP which has proved that power is meant to serve the nation and the society," Kaul said welcoming the new entrants into the party fold.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything We Know Till Now
- Saaho Director Sujeeth Urges Fans to Watch Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Again
- Dwayne The Rock Johnson Celebrates Hobbs And Shaw Beating Avengers Endgame Box Office Record
- Metz 55-inch OLED TV at Rs 99,999 Costs Half of LG’s Most Affordable OLED TV
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary