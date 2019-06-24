Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NCP Leaders Ridicule Maharashtra Govt, CM Over Pending Water Bills

According to media reports based on an RTI reply, the bill due on the chief minister's official residence is Rs 7.44 lakh, while the overall amount pending for that of other state ministers was reportedly around Rs 8 crore.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NCP Leaders Ridicule Maharashtra Govt, CM Over Pending Water Bills
File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Loading...

Mumbai: Citing media reports, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde on Monday claimed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other state ministers had defaulted on water bills of Rs 8 crore, and asked whether the BMC would disconnect supply.

According to media reports, based on an RTI reply, the bill due on the chief minister's official residence is Rs 7.44 lakh, while the overall amount pending for that of other state ministers was reportedly around Rs 8 crore.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, in a sarcastic vein, said he would clear the chief minister's (bungalow's) bill to ensure the latter faced "no delay in taking bath" and that "there is no delay in the government's decision-making".

"The chief minister and his ministers have kept water bills of Rs 8 crore of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pending. Will the BMC, which cuts water supply of common citizens, exhibit courage to cut supply of the ministers' bungalows?" Munde asked on Twitter.

Speaking to reporters outside the state legislature, Awhad said he would pay the CM's bill through cheque. "He is Maharashtra's chief minister, leader of all. I will pay the bill through cheque, the water connection (of his bungalow) should not be disconnected. He should not face delay in taking bath, washing mouth, this will result in delay in decision-making of the government, which the state can ill-afford," Awhad said.

In a clarification issued earlier in the day, the state PWD said water bills of bungalows of the chief minister and other ministers were paid in November 2018 itself. The process to clear dues, however, was stopped after "difference" was noticed in the bills cleared earlier and received in May this year, it said, adding the process to clear dues is being undertaken immediately after tallying them.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram