Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

NCP MLA Vaibhav Pichad Says He is Going to Join BJP

Two days ago, the NCP's Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir joined the Shiv Sena, a ruling alliance partner.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NCP MLA Vaibhav Pichad Says He is Going to Join BJP
file image of Vaibhav Pichad (image:twitter/@NCPspeaks)
Loading...

Ahmednagar: In yet another setback to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, its Akole MLA Vaibhav Pichad announced on Saturday that he was going to join the ruling BJP.

Vaibhav is son of senior NCP leader and former state minister Madhukar Pichad.

Two days ago, the NCP's Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir joined the Shiv Sena, a ruling alliance partner.

Vaibhav Pichad told PTI that he had organised a meeting of his followers at Akole in Ahmednagar district on Saturday to gauge their opinion. Most of his supporters wanted him to join the BJP, he said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured him that he would get all help to solve the problems of hisconstituency, he said. "Very soon I will formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

A day after Sachin Ahir announced in Mumbai that he was joining the Shiv Sena, NCP's state women wing chief Chitra Wagh announced on Friday that she was quitting the Sharad Pawar-led party. There was speculation that she may join the BJP.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram