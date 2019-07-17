Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

NCP Pushes for Equal Share of Seats as Congress in Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The Congress and the NCP have been in an alliance since 1999. It was only in 2014 state assembly polls that the two sides parted ways.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 8:04 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NCP Pushes for Equal Share of Seats as Congress in Maharashtra Assembly Polls
NCP chief Sharad Pawar with newly appointed Maharashtra Congress President President Balasaheb Thorat on Monday. (Image: Twitter/@PawarSpeaks)
Loading...

New Delhi: The leaders of the NCP and Congress met on Tuesday to discuss the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Maharashtra state assembly polls. The NCP has demanded an equal number of seats from the Congress in the polls, citing the drubbing of its alliance partner in Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won only one seat from the state while the NCP bagged four.

In 2014, the Congress had won two seats from the state while the NCP won four. The NCP had contested on 21 seats while its partner Congress fielded candidates in 26.

The Congress and the NCP have been in an alliance since 1999. It was only in 2014 state assembly polls that the two sides parted ways.

In the 2004 assembly polls, the NCP had won more seats than the Congress, but the latter bagged the chief minister's post.

"The situation has changed now. We have performed better than the Congress in the last two Lok Sabha polls. So, the seats have to be divided equally,"a party leader said. The Maharashtra assembly has 288 seats.

The NCP also held its working committee meeting on Tuesday here, where the party deliberated on the reasons behind its performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

The working committee also discussed the upcoming state assembly polls in the state.

"Voting through EVMs was also deliberated upon by the working committee," the leader added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram