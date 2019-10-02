NCP Releases Nominee List: Ajit Pawar to Contest from Baramati, Nephew Rohit Debuts from Karjat Jamkhed Seat

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday announced a list of 77 candidates, featuring senior leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal.

Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew Rohit Pawar will make his electoral debut from Karjat Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district against Ram Shinde, sitting BJP MLA and minister. Ajit Pawar, former deputy chief minister who resigned from the Assembly after being named by the Enforcement Directorate in the multi-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, will contest from Baramati.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil will contest from Islampur, and Bhujbal from Yeola. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde, will contest from Parli.

Mumbai NCP president Nawab Malik will contest from Anushaktinagar in Mumbai. From Kej, the party has fielded Prithviraj Sathe. Earlier, it had announced Namita Mundada's candidature, but she joined the BJP.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.

