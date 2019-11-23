Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

NCP Sacks Ajit Pawar as Legislature Unit Leader after He Joins Hands with BJP, Says He Can't Issue Whip

Ajit Pawar's actions defied the party's policies, said a resolution passed at the legislature wing's meeting in Mumbai, attended by party supremo Sharad Pawar.

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2019, 8:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NCP Sacks Ajit Pawar as Legislature Unit Leader after He Joins Hands with BJP, Says He Can't Issue Whip
File photo of NCP leader Sharad Pawar. (PTI)

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday evening removed Ajit Pawar as the party's legislature unit leader after he joined hands with the BJP and took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra early on in the day.

Ajit Pawar's actions defied the party's policies, said a resolution passed at the legislature wing's meeting in Mumbai, attended by party supremo Sharad Pawar.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil will have all the constitutional rights till the next legislature party leader is elected, it said.

The meeting, convened by Sharad Pawar after the dramatic developments of the morning, was attended by 49 of 54 party MLAs, and the party expected the remaining legislators to join them, sources said.

Ajit Pawar, the NCP chief's nephew, had been elected as the legislature party leader on October 30 following the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The resolution passed at the Saturday meeting also said Ajit Pawar's right to issue a whip have been revoked. The party authorised Sharad Pawar and Jayant Patil to decide its stand in light of the developments.

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Maharashtra chief minister, propped by Ajit Pawar who took oath as his deputy. Sharad Pawar said the decision to side with Fadnavis was his nephew's personal choice and not that of the party.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram