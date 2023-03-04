NCP Says it Will Soon Decide Whether to Support NDPP-BJP Govt in Nagaland or Be in Opposition

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP, which won seven seats in the Nagaland assembly, said on Saturday it will soon decide whether it will join the NDPP-BJP government in the state or remain in opposition.

Addressing a press conference here, NCP national general secretary Narendra B Verma said threadbare discussions were held on the issue at the first meeting of the legislative party.

“I have gathered the views of the MLAs, and also the opinion of the state party leaders. The final decision on whether to join the government or to remain in the opposition and also the leader of the legislative party will be taken by the high command in Delhi in the next couple of days, after I return and apprise national president Sharad Pawar on Sunday," Verma said.

The NCP had fielded candidates in 12 seats of the 60-member assembly for the February 27 elections.

Verma said the seven MLAs of the party will work for the welfare of the downtrodden people of the state.

The NCP will also support the demand of the Nagas for an early solution to the peace talks, he said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here