English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NCP Says Sharad Pawar Hasn't Given Clean Chit to PM Modi in Rafale Deal, Demands JPC Probe
NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik reiterated the party's demands that the central government disclose the price of the fighter jets and a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe the matter.
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: The NCP said on Thursday that its chief Sharad Pawar has not given any clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Rafale issue, after the opposition leader's remarks that "people have no doubts" over the prime minister's intentions in the deal.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik also reiterated the party's demands that the central government disclose the price of the fighter jets and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe the matter.
In an interview to a Marathi news channel, Pawar had said that he didn't think that people have doubts about Modi's intentions in the Rafale deal.
Pawar, a former Defence Minister, had also said that the Opposition's demand to share technical details relating to the fighter jets "made no sense". He, however, said there was no harm for the government to disclose prices of the aircraft.
Malik said Thursday that the media reports over Pawar's statement are "confusing and misleading".
"He (Pawar) has not made any statement defending Modi nor has he given any clean chit (in the Rafale deal matter)," the NCP leader said. Malik said what Pawar meant was that people initially didn't have doubts about the prime minister.
"What Pawar saheb said was that the way the matter is being hushed up (by the government) and attention of people from the issue is being diverted, the doubt is deepening," Malik said.
In his interview, Pawar had also said that the way Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the government's side led to confusion in the minds of people.
Quoting Pawar, Malik said the government should share information about escalation of the fighter jets price. "The way the BJP had insisted on forming a JPC in the Bofors deal in the 1980s, it should now allow formation of such a committee in connection with the Rafale issue too," Malik demanded.
His remarks came even as BJP chief Amit Shah lauded Sharad Pawar's comments and asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to believe his own ally who has put "national interests above party politics".
"I thank Sharad Pawar, a former Defence Minister and veteran MP, for placing national interests above party politics and speaking the truth. Dear Rahul Gandhi, you would be wiser by believing your own ally and a leader of Pawar Saheb's stature," Shah tweeted. He tagged the Congress president in his tweet which also attached a news story on Pawar's comments.
Meanwhile, Malik said NCP workers will observe a "maun vrat" (vow of silence) for three hours on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.
The Congress has launched an offensive against the BJP government over the Rafale deal with France, alleging corruption and violation of rules.
The opposition party has accused the government of causing loss to the public exchequer and endangering national security by bypassing state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in favour of some businessman "friends" for awarding the offset contract.
The government as denied the charges.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik also reiterated the party's demands that the central government disclose the price of the fighter jets and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe the matter.
In an interview to a Marathi news channel, Pawar had said that he didn't think that people have doubts about Modi's intentions in the Rafale deal.
Pawar, a former Defence Minister, had also said that the Opposition's demand to share technical details relating to the fighter jets "made no sense". He, however, said there was no harm for the government to disclose prices of the aircraft.
Malik said Thursday that the media reports over Pawar's statement are "confusing and misleading".
"He (Pawar) has not made any statement defending Modi nor has he given any clean chit (in the Rafale deal matter)," the NCP leader said. Malik said what Pawar meant was that people initially didn't have doubts about the prime minister.
"What Pawar saheb said was that the way the matter is being hushed up (by the government) and attention of people from the issue is being diverted, the doubt is deepening," Malik said.
In his interview, Pawar had also said that the way Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the government's side led to confusion in the minds of people.
Quoting Pawar, Malik said the government should share information about escalation of the fighter jets price. "The way the BJP had insisted on forming a JPC in the Bofors deal in the 1980s, it should now allow formation of such a committee in connection with the Rafale issue too," Malik demanded.
His remarks came even as BJP chief Amit Shah lauded Sharad Pawar's comments and asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to believe his own ally who has put "national interests above party politics".
"I thank Sharad Pawar, a former Defence Minister and veteran MP, for placing national interests above party politics and speaking the truth. Dear Rahul Gandhi, you would be wiser by believing your own ally and a leader of Pawar Saheb's stature," Shah tweeted. He tagged the Congress president in his tweet which also attached a news story on Pawar's comments.
Meanwhile, Malik said NCP workers will observe a "maun vrat" (vow of silence) for three hours on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.
The Congress has launched an offensive against the BJP government over the Rafale deal with France, alleging corruption and violation of rules.
The opposition party has accused the government of causing loss to the public exchequer and endangering national security by bypassing state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in favour of some businessman "friends" for awarding the offset contract.
The government as denied the charges.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers | Are Dhawan & Rohit Already Among Best Opening Pairs of All Time?
- Is Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of the Caribbean Really Based On Lord Krishna?
- Google Couldn’t Avoid the Legislators Anymore, And Didn’t Have All The Answers Either
- Original Apple-1 Computer Built in The 1970s Sells For $375,000 at Auction
- Virat Kohli Prepares to Save the World in New Cheeky Ad Campaign
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...