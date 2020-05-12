NCP Seeks Quota for Children of Doctors Who Die of Covid-19 in Maharashtra

The NCP has demanded Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to give special quota in admissions in government medical colleges to the wards of doctors and nurses who die of Covid-19 while treating the disease patients.

Maharashtra unit chief of the doctors' cell of NCP, Narendra Kale, in a letter written to Thackeray on May 9, said



doctors in the state have been facing the coronavirus crisis ably, risking their lives.

"Some doctors and nurses treating Covid-19 patients have also contracted the disease. Special quota in admissions



in government medical colleges be given to the wards of doctors and nurses, who contract the disease and die of it," Kale said in the letter.

He also asked the chief minister to ensure that prices of N95 masks and personal protective equipment, used in combating the disease, are controlled.