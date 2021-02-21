NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress Will Contest Maharashtra Municipal Body Polls Together: Report

The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra will contest the local body elections in the state together, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Raut said that all three parties will enter the poll fray together, and the party with more strength in every city will get the maximum seats. "In Pune, NCP is dominant so MVA would contest elections under the leadership of NCP in Pune," he was quoted as saying.

"We have a good relationship with opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis. I will be conducting his interview soon. Though we keep targeting the central government, it’s not a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any individual. We oppose the policies proposed by them," he further said.