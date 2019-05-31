Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NCP Takes Dig at New NDA Ministry, Says It's Govt of Modi & Shah Only

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik claimed that some of the BJP leaders would call the previous Modi-led dispensation as the government of only 'two-and-half' people, implying that other ministers had no say in its functioning.

PTI

Updated:May 31, 2019, 8:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NCP Takes Dig at New NDA Ministry, Says It's Govt of Modi & Shah Only
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah display the victory symbol to supporters on arrival at the party headquarters in New Delhi on May 23, 2019. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Mumbai: The NCP on Friday took a dig at the new NDA dispensation, saying it is a government of only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, while senior leaders like Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari stand "sidelined".

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged that Modi and Shah do not want senior leaders to be part of the cabinet.

Singh, new Defence minister, had led the Home Ministry in the previous Modi government. Gadkari will continue to hold the Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

"Many senior leaders were not given Cabinet berths. Singh has been given Defence portfolio and sidelined. Same is the case with Gadkari ji," Malik told reporters.

He claimed that some of the BJP leaders would call the previous Modi-led dispensation as the government of only "two-and-half" people, implying that other ministers had no say in its functioning.

"Now, it is a government of only Modi and Shah. Others have no opportunity. They don't want seniors in the government, that's their mentality," Malik alleged Modi and his new team of ministers took oath on Thursday and the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced allocation of portfolios to the ministers on Friday.

Meanwhile, on the speculations that the NCP might merge into the Congress, Malik said there was no substance in the reports.

Speculations that the NCP would be merged into the Congress were rife on Thursday. These were fuelled after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met NCP president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in New Delhi.

"The two leaders discussed only the Maharashtra Assembly polls and drought in the state," Malik added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram