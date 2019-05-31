NCP Takes Dig at New NDA Ministry, Says It's Govt of Modi & Shah Only

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
NCP Takes Dig at New NDA Ministry, Says It's Govt of Modi & Shah Only
NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik claimed that some of the BJP leaders would call the previous Modi-led dispensation as the government of only 'two-and-half' people, implying that other ministers had no say in its functioning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah display the victory symbol to supporters on arrival at the party headquarters in New Delhi on May 23, 2019. (Image: AP)
Mumbai: The NCP on Friday took a dig at the new NDA dispensation, saying it is a government of only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, while senior leaders like Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari stand "sidelined".
NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged that Modi and Shah do not want senior leaders to be part of the cabinet.
Singh, new Defence minister, had led the Home Ministry in the previous Modi government. Gadkari will continue to hold the Minister for Road Transport and Highways.
"Many senior leaders were not given Cabinet berths. Singh has been given Defence portfolio and sidelined. Same is the case with Gadkari ji," Malik told reporters.
He claimed that some of the BJP leaders would call the previous Modi-led dispensation as the government of only "two-and-half" people, implying that other ministers had no say in its functioning.
"Now, it is a government of only Modi and Shah. Others have no opportunity. They don't want seniors in the government, that's their mentality," Malik alleged Modi and his new team of ministers took oath on Thursday and the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced allocation of portfolios to the ministers on Friday.
Meanwhile, on the speculations that the NCP might merge into the Congress, Malik said there was no substance in the reports.
Speculations that the NCP would be merged into the Congress were rife on Thursday. These were fuelled after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met NCP president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in New Delhi.
"The two leaders discussed only the Maharashtra Assembly polls and drought in the state," Malik added.
