Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

NCP Turncoats Dhananjay Mahadik, Chitra Wagh Made State BJP Vice Presidents

Both left the Nationalist Congress Party and joined the saffron party only recently. The appointments were made by state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NCP Turncoats Dhananjay Mahadik, Chitra Wagh Made State BJP Vice Presidents
File photo of Dhananjay Mahadik and Chitra Wagh
Loading...

Mumbai: Dhananjay Mahadik and Chitra Wagh, both former NCP leaders, have been appointed vice presidents of the Maharashtra BJP.

Both left the Nationalist Congress Party and joined the saffron party only recently.

The appointments were made by state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Thursday, party statement said.

Mahadik was NCP MP from Kolhapur. He lost the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Wagh was chief of the NCP's women's wing in the state before switching loyalties.

Shekhar Inamdar from Sangli has also been appointed as a state vice president, the BJP statement said. Patil also formed region-wise committees to create awareness among people regarding the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A "Seva Saptaah" (service week) will be observed to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday later this month, and region-wise committees have been set up for this purpose, the party said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram