Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

NCP Workers Seek Bharat Ratna for Sharad Pawar, Start Campaign

A hoarding has been put up at the entrance of Thane railway station, among the busiest in the country, and workers have been asking people their opinion on the demand and requesting those in agreement to sign.

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NCP Workers Seek Bharat Ratna for Sharad Pawar, Start Campaign
File photo: NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves after a meeting with Sena and Congress leaders, at Nehru Centre in Mumbai, Friday, November 22, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Thane: NCP workers in Thane in Maharashtra on Monday started a signature campaign demanding Bharat Ratna for party patriarch and former Union minister Sharad Pawar.

The campaign was started by the NCP's social justice cell led by its Thane city chief Kailas Hawle under the guidance of Mumbra-Kalwa MLA Jitendra Awhad, said a party functionary.

A hoarding has been put up at the entrance of Thane railway station, among the busiest in the country, and workers have been asking people their opinion on the demand and requesting those in agreement to sign.

"We have collected signatures of 9,720 people in three hours," an NCP worker claimed.

The Maratha strongman, born on December 12, 1940 in Baramati in Pune district, is widely respected for his political acumen by leaders cutting across party lines.

NCP leaders credit the party's return to power in the state, along with the Congress and their new ally Shiv Sena by forming the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last Tmonth, to Pawar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram