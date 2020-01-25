Take the pledge to vote

NDA Ally Goa Forward Party to Seek Debate on Amended Citizenship Act in State Assembly

GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday appealed opponents of the CAA to have an open debate with him.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2020, 8:21 PM IST
Panaji: NDA ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Saturday said it would be moving a motion seeking a debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) during the coming session of the Goa Legislative Assembly.

The budget session of the Assembly will be held from February 3 to 7. GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday appealed opponents of the CAA to have an open debate with him.

"When the CM has appealed for an open debate on CAA, we are sure the government will allow our motion (in the Assembly)," he said.

"What better forum than the Assembly one can have for a televised debate on CAA," he added.

The CAA was an attempt at "de-citizinisation" like demonetisation of currency, Sardesai further said.

The GFP was earlier part of the BJP-led state government, but its ministers were dropped from the state cabinet last year.

Sardesai was speaking to reporters after inducting former MGP leader Jagdish Bhobe into his party. Bhobe had contested the 2017 Assembly election on MGP ticket from St Andre constituency.

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India before 2015 fleeing religious persecution.

