NDA Ally JD(U) to Contest Alone in Upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Polls
JD(U) Jharkhand unit chief Salkhan Murmu made the announcement here a day after he held deliberations with Bihar Chief Minsiter Nitish Kumar and the party's national vice president and poll strategist Prashant Kishor.
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Patna: The Janata Dal (United), an NDA ally headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Sunday announced that it would go it alone in the upcoming assembly polls in neighbouring Jharkhand.
The party's Jharkhand unit chief Salkhan Murmu made the announcement here a day after he held deliberations with Kumar and the party's national vice president and poll strategist Prashant Kishor.
Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Jharkhand by the end of this year.
"We are looking forward to contesting as many seats as possible, depending on the number of winnable candidates we get. We are not averse to contesting all 81 seats in the state if we get as many good candidates," Murmu said.
