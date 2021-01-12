NDA Ally NISHAD Party Slams BJP for 'Not Fulfilling' Reservation Promises, Calls it 'Pro-corporates'

The NDA ally, NISHAD party, has caused a stir in the coalition after it dubbed the leading Bharatiya Janata Party “pro-corporate government” and announced the celebration of Sankalp Divas along with a Reservation Mega Rally on January 12 in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjay Nishad, the founder of the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal party, on Monday said that while political partnership is needed to run any government, the real god is the voter.

“Political partnership is needed to run any government. Foreign companies were needed during the Congress’s tenure, while Amar Singh and Company was needed at the time of Samajwadi Party. When the Bahujan Samaj Party was in power, it was Satish Mishra and Company and similarly there are firms in the present government as well. These people are empowered by being part of politics and budget, while the voters of the country are falling prey to crony capitalism. Therefore, they are weak. The real god of the country is the voter. The poverty of the country will end only when the voter becomes a political partner,” he said.

Besides, he added that among the 10 constables at a police station, four are supporters of the SP, three are pro-BSP while the rest are with the current government.

“Where are the fishermen community, Nishad and OBC people, who liberated the country? The time for their participation has come. Whether it is power, education or employment,” he said, adding that Gorakhpur is his birth as well as work place.

In 2018 by-polls and 2019 general elections, the Nishad Party had contested and won from Gorakhpur.

“During the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had made many promises but they were not fulfilled. Our people had voted for the BJP by not voting for the Nishad caste candidate as they hoped that they will be given reservation. But promises were not fulfilled. The current Yogi government is surrounded by bureaucrats,” he rued.