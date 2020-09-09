NDA Candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Post, Harivansh, Files Nomination Papers

The NDA candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, filed his nomination papers on Wednesday. The JD(U) leader's candidature was proposed by BJP national president and Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda and was seconded by Leader of the House Thawar Chand Gehlot. The second set of nomination papers was proposed by LJP leader and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and backed by Akali Dal leader and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral.

Harivansh has been the repeat choice for NDA after his Rajya Sabha term ended in April this year. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had re-nominated him to the Upper House in the subsequent elections. He was elected as the Deputy Chairman in August last year replacing Congress leader PJ Kurien. He secured victory in the elections by garnering 125 votes as against the 105 polled by the Opposition candidate BK Hariprasad.

Harivansh was accompanied by Union Minister and Rajya Sabha leader Thawar Chand Gehlot and Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral on Wednesday morning as he filed his nomination papers. The last date for filing the nomination papers is September 11.

NDA is comfortably placed for the elections of the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's post, with numbers stacked in its favour. The NDA along with neutral parties is assured of at least 138 votes out of the total of 243.

BJP has issued a three-line whip to all MPs in Rajya Sabha for September 14. The elections for the post of deputy chairman will take place at 3pm on this day, which also marks the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Harivansh is likely to witness a contest from the Opposition candidate Tiruchi Siva for this post.

Siva is expected to file his nomination papers on September 11.