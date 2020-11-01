NDA Coming Back to Power in Bihar, 'Double Yuvraj' Will Meet Same Fate as in UP, Says PM Modi

Ahead of Phase 2 polling of the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the state to address four back to back rallies to garner support for the NDA candidates in the poll-bound state. Modi began his election tour with a rally in Chhapra, the political bastion of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, and addressed the public over the achievements of the NDA in the state.

Beginning his speech, the prime minister said that through the voting conducted during Phase 1 of the election, it was quite evident that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was all set to form his government in the state again. He also said that while the Opposition always eyed the poor's money, the NDA alliance in the state worked towards reducing the difficulties from lives of the poor people of Bihar.

Attacking the Opposition over its 'Jungle Raj', Modi said that the "double-double yuvraj", who cannot think for the development of Bihar, were fighting against the NDA's "double-engined" government to save their throne. Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, he said that the NDA had defeated the "double-double yuvraj" in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017 and they would meet same fate in Bihar.

Taking a dig at a recent video of Tejashwi, Modi further said that the Opponents were frustrated and have begun to vent ire by shoving their own supporters. Several developmental projects that have been implemented by the NDA government were stuck for years and the youth should ask the previous government why such big projects that were so important for the state remained incomplete despite the governments having enough money, he said.

The prime minister also attacked the Congress without naming it, over its recent remarks on the Pulwama attack, saying that recently our neighbour (Pakistan) had accepted the complicity in the attack, exposing those who doubted valour of sons of Bihar. "In the midst of all-round development in the country, all of you have to beware of those forces which do not desist from going against the national interest for their political interest. These are the people who start seeing their benefit in the sacrifice of brave soldiers of the country," he said at the Chhapra rally.

Talking about the achievements of the Nitish Kumar-led government, Modi said that the NDA had ensured that kitchen fires kept burning in homes of the poor during the Covid-19 pandemic. "We have ensured free grains for poor till Chhath puja. No woman should worry about how she will celebrate Chhath puja," he said.

Extensive work has been done in the area of education and skills for the youth of the state. Many institutes including engineering college, polytechnic college and paramedical institutes have been opened in Bihar. The NDA has set up a strong foundation for rapid development of the state, he added.

Modi further said that development of youth and their employment, along with the development of the poor, Dalits and the backward masses were top priority for the NDA government. "We have tried to benefit everyone without discrimination, following the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'," he said.

The prime minister is slated to address three more rallies during the day -- Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha. Polling for the second phase of Bihar elections will be conducted on Tuesday, November 3.