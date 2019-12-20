NDA Govt, BJP Creating Confusion, Discriminating on Basis of Religion: Asaduddin Owaisi
Asked about incidents of violence during the anti-CAA protests, the Hyderabad MP said he condemned violence whether it was in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru or elsewhere.
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that it was the BJP and NDA government which created confusion vis-a-vis Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and discriminating in the name of religion.
He was asked whether there is a need to clear "rumours" with regard to the CAA or not as many Muslims claim they are being "removed" despite clear assertion (from the government) that nothing will happen to Indian Muslims.
"Why cannot the government say... in Assam, where NRC was conducted, you are giving citizenship to about 5.40 lakh Bengali Hindus through CAA. You will not give to five lakh Muslims in Assam. This is rumour or truth? Let the government say..."
Claiming that the government was creating confusion, he said, "You are discriminating. You make law in the name of religion and then you also complain..."
Asked about incidents of violence during the anti-CAA protests, Owaisi said he condemned violence whether it was in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru or elsewhere. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said he would like to appeal to all that it was their constitutional right to protest but violence should be condemned by all.
He claimed he was protesting as the country and its Constitution needs to be protected. Asked about the anti-CAA protest meeting which the AIMIM and others planned to organise here on Saturday, he said he would say the CAA is a "black law" and also "unconstitutional."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Emilia Clarke Thought She Would Lose Game of Thrones Due to Brain Aneurysms
- When Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Secretly Rehearsed for A Song
- Tata Nexon Electric Compact SUV Unveiled, Pre-Booking Starts at Rs 21,000
- Vodafone Has New Unlimited Prepaid Packs For Rs 129, Rs 199 And Rs 269
- Airtel Free Calls on Wi-Fi: Will it Work on Your Apple iPhone, OnePlus or Xiaomi Phone?