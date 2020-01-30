NDA Govt 'Creating' Religious Divide in Society, Says Jignesh Mevani

Pune: Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Thursday appealed to people not to show any documents if government officials come at their doorstep and said there is a need to start a "non-cooperation" movement over the CAA-NRC-NPR.

Addressing a rally organised against the CAA-NRC-NPR here, Mevani hit out at the BJP government in the Centre for "creating" a divide in the society on religious lines. "There are several people living in jungles, there are nomadic people in the country who do not have documents (to prove citizenship). How will they prove their credentials?" he asked.

He appealed to those gathered at the rally to resolve to not show any documents to government officials if they come to verify their credentials.

"We will have to start a non-cooperation movement in India. If government officials come to your doorstep to seek your credentials, do not get angry with them. With respect, tell them you will not show any documents," he said.

Jitendra Awhad, a Cabinet minister in Maharashtra, asked people to keep a copy of the Constitution at home. "If anyone comes to your doorstep, show them the copy of the Constitution instead of documents," he said.

The NCP leader asserted that he is a "Congressi" by blood and a secular" person by birth. "The Congress is a movement in our democracy and it will never finish," he said.

Awhad said a fight is going on to decide whether the nation accepts the principles of chief Constitution drafter B R Ambedkar or former RSS sarsanghchalak M S Golwalkar.

The rally was organised by the Sanvidhan Bachao Manch and the Kul Jamat-e-Tanzim in the Sarasbaug area.

