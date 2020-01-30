Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

NDA Govt 'Creating' Religious Divide in Society, Says Jignesh Mevani

Jignesh Mevani appealed to those gathered at the rally to resolve to not show any documents to government officials if they come to verify their credentials.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 11:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NDA Govt 'Creating' Religious Divide in Society, Says Jignesh Mevani
Dalit rights activist and Gujarat MLA Gujarat Jignesh Mewani. (PTI Photo)

Pune: Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Thursday appealed to people not to show any documents if government officials come at their doorstep and said there is a need to start a "non-cooperation" movement over the CAA-NRC-NPR.

Addressing a rally organised against the CAA-NRC-NPR here, Mevani hit out at the BJP government in the Centre for "creating" a divide in the society on religious lines. "There are several people living in jungles, there are nomadic people in the country who do not have documents (to prove citizenship). How will they prove their credentials?" he asked.

He appealed to those gathered at the rally to resolve to not show any documents to government officials if they come to verify their credentials.

"We will have to start a non-cooperation movement in India. If government officials come to your doorstep to seek your credentials, do not get angry with them. With respect, tell them you will not show any documents," he said.

Jitendra Awhad, a Cabinet minister in Maharashtra, asked people to keep a copy of the Constitution at home. "If anyone comes to your doorstep, show them the copy of the Constitution instead of documents," he said.

The NCP leader asserted that he is a "Congressi" by blood and a secular" person by birth. "The Congress is a movement in our democracy and it will never finish," he said.

Awhad said a fight is going on to decide whether the nation accepts the principles of chief Constitution drafter B R Ambedkar or former RSS sarsanghchalak M S Golwalkar.

The rally was organised by the Sanvidhan Bachao Manch and the Kul Jamat-e-Tanzim in the Sarasbaug area.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram