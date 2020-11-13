NDA Will Meet on Sunday at 12:30 pm to Elect Bihar's Next Chief Minister, Says Nitish Kumar

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar said Friday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners would meet on Sunday at 12:30 pm to decide the next chief minister of Bihar. Kumar added the schedule for oath-taking would also be deliberated upon on November 15.

This was decided a meeting of the leaders of the four NDA constituents in Bihar--the JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) at the residence of Chief Minister Kumar on Friday. Despite the BJP emerging as the largest party in the ruling alliance with 74 seats, 31 more than the JD(U), the top leadership of the saffron party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emphatically endorsed Kumar as the next chief minister.

He was declared the ruling coalition's chief ministerial candidate much before the election process had started. All eyes are now on the formation of the next government which will likely be sworn in soon after the Diwali festivities get over later this week, sources had earlier told News18. They had said JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will be back as the chief minister for yet another term in office.

Kumar, who looks on course to becoming the longest serving chief minister of the state during his new term, was expected to take oath on or after Monday next week before which he will send his resignation to the governor since his current tenure expires at the end of November. The record is currently held by the state's first chief minister Srikrishna Sinha who was in office for 17 years and 52 days. Kumar has so far helmed the state for 14 years and 82 days.