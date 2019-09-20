Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

NDA Will Win More Than 200 Seats in Next Bihar Assembly Polls, Says Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar lashed out at his detractors, claiming that people 'lacking political acumen' were trying to gain publicity by launching personal attacks on him.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NDA Will Win More Than 200 Seats in Next Bihar Assembly Polls, Says Nitish Kumar
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Loading...

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday predicted a landslide victory for the NDA in the assembly polls due next year, and asserted that those trying to create a rift between his JD(U) and alliance partner BJP will be in trouble.

Addressing a state council meeting of the Janata Dal (United), of which he is the national president, Kumar lashed out at his detractors, claiming that people "lacking political acumen" were trying to gain publicity by launching personal attacks on him.

"Many of them have shamelessly admitted that they did so because it was their USP," the CM said. Kumar also urged his partymen to avoid reacting to "slanderous" remarks made against him.

"I would advise my party spokesmen, do not get drawn into all this... Avoid reacting to every slanderous remark that may be made against me.

"Try to recall the 2010 assembly polls. Skeptics doubted that we will get majority. We ended up winning 206 out of 243 seats. Rest assured we will cross 200 next year," Kumar said evoking applause.

Asserting that all is well between the JD(U) and the BJP, he said, "There are many who think there is something amiss in our alliance. It is not so. Those trying to do 'ghachpach' are going to be in trouble, let me assure you." PTI

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram