NDA Will Win More Than 200 Seats in Next Bihar Assembly Polls, Says Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar lashed out at his detractors, claiming that people 'lacking political acumen' were trying to gain publicity by launching personal attacks on him.
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday predicted a landslide victory for the NDA in the assembly polls due next year, and asserted that those trying to create a rift between his JD(U) and alliance partner BJP will be in trouble.
Addressing a state council meeting of the Janata Dal (United), of which he is the national president, Kumar lashed out at his detractors, claiming that people "lacking political acumen" were trying to gain publicity by launching personal attacks on him.
"Many of them have shamelessly admitted that they did so because it was their USP," the CM said. Kumar also urged his partymen to avoid reacting to "slanderous" remarks made against him.
"I would advise my party spokesmen, do not get drawn into all this... Avoid reacting to every slanderous remark that may be made against me.
"Try to recall the 2010 assembly polls. Skeptics doubted that we will get majority. We ended up winning 206 out of 243 seats. Rest assured we will cross 200 next year," Kumar said evoking applause.
Asserting that all is well between the JD(U) and the BJP, he said, "There are many who think there is something amiss in our alliance. It is not so. Those trying to do 'ghachpach' are going to be in trouble, let me assure you." PTI
