NDA Win a Big Opportunity For Nation Building: Aaditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray said he 'bowed' before the voters of the country for reposing their faith in the ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supported by his father and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and other allies.
PM Narendra Modi being felicitated by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray at a dinner meeting with NDA allies in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Mumbai: Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray Thursday said the landslide mandate for the NDA is a huge opportunity for the saffron alliance to take the nation forward.
Aaditya said he "bowed" before the voters of the country for reposing their faith in the ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supported by his father and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and other allies.
"This huge mandate is truly a great opportunity and responsibility given to the NDA and the Hon'ble PM & team by the nation to take India ahead, wholeheartedly. "Newer ideas, solutions, togetherness for each and everyone in the nation. Every issue will be voiced, every voice heard," he tweeted.
He also thanked those electors who favoured the NDA. "As always, to those who voted for us, a wholehearted thank you. We will make your vote worth it. To those who chose to not vote for us, we will win your votes with our selfless service to each and everyone," he said in another Tweet.
To all the candidates who are now Members of Parliament, congratulations and our best wishes to fulfill the promises made. A big thank you to all the Karyakartas, Election Commission, Police and all those who made the election work!— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 23, 2019
"This huge mandate is truly a great opportunity and responsibility given to the NDA and the Hon'ble PM & team by the nation to take India ahead, wholeheartedly. "Newer ideas, solutions, togetherness for each and everyone in the nation. Every issue will be voiced, every voice heard," he tweeted.
He also thanked those electors who favoured the NDA. "As always, to those who voted for us, a wholehearted thank you. We will make your vote worth it. To those who chose to not vote for us, we will win your votes with our selfless service to each and everyone," he said in another Tweet.
